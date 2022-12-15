Watch Matt Judon, J.J. Watt share heartwarming embrace after Patriots-Cardinals

Watch Judon and Watt share heartwarming embrace after Patriots-Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Matthew Judon is having a tremendous season for the New England Patriots, and the rest of the NFL is certainly taking notice.

That includes Arizona Cardinals pass rusher J.J. Watt, who waited until Judon was finished with a postgame interview Monday night so he could show his respect for the Patriots linebacker.

Check out the embrace both players shared in the NFL Films video below:

Judon played well against the Cardinals with four tackles, 1.5 sacks and two QB hits in a 27-13 win. The Patriots tallied six sacks as a team, led by Josh Uche's three.

Judon is tied with San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa for the league lead in sacks at 14.5 through 13 games. He has a real chance to break Andre Tippett's Patriots season record of 18.5 sacks set in 1984.