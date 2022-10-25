WATCH: Matt Eberflus delivers post-game speech after Bears’ win vs. Patriots

The Chicago Bears pulled off an impressive 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, which shocked many. Just not the Bears themselves.

Chicago dominated in all three phases of the game, which contributed to the win. The defense had an absolute dominant effort, allowing just 14 points. Once again, the Bears defense shut down the opposition in the second half, holding the Patriots scoreless.

The Bears’ offense was in rhythm, and quarterback Justin Fields had his best game of the season. Chicago put 33 points on New England, 15 of which was courtesy of Cairo Santos.

Head coach Matt Eberflus addressed his team following the win, where he spoke to their execution and how it equated to victory. Getting off to a quick start, showing toughness and finishing were all points of emphasis for Eberflus’ team coming off the mini-bye week, and it’s why they came away with the victory in Foxborough.

Here’s a look at Eberflus’ post-game speech, as aired on ESPN:

Here's the Matt Eberflus locker room speech after the Bears' win over the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/qzi4s88nou — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) October 25, 2022

As Eberflus noted, the Bears will have the day off Tuesday before returning to Halas Hall to prepare for their Week 8 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.

List

Studs and duds from Bears' Week 7 upset win vs. Patriots View 9 items

List

Twitter reacts to Bears' upset win over Patriots on MNF View 26 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire