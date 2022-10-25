WATCH: Matt Eberflus delivers insightful locker room speech

WATCH: Eberflus delivers insightful locker room speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Eberflus broke down the Bears-Patriots game perfectly for the team after the game with a locker room speech.

"We wanted to accomplish some goals," Eberflus said. "We talked about the ball. We talked about running the ball and stopping the run. We did a pretty good job there fellas."

Agreed. The Bears ran the ball 45 times for 243 yards and two touchdowns. They averaged 5.4 yards per attempt on the ground and dominated the clock, keeping the ball in their possession for 15 minutes longer than the Patriots.

David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert again proved to be one of the league's best running back tandems. They combined for 27 rushes, 124 yards and two total touchdowns.

Justin Fields and Luke Getsy perfected the quarterback-designed runs. Fields ran for 54 yards on designed plays in the first half. He ended with 82 rushing yards and one touchdown.

On the flip side, the Patriots ran the ball 19 times for 70 yards and scored one touchdown with Rhamondre Stevenson. New England is a predominantly run-heavy team, but the Bears' defense shut them out on the ground.

My prediction on NBC Sports Chicago's The Rush was the Bears would outperform the Patriots on the ground. So, I'll pat myself on the back for that prognosis.

"We talked about situational football," Eberflus said. "Third down, goal zone, red zone, right? We worked our tail off on that during this mini-bye."

The Bears are an average team on third down. They have the 14th-best third-down conversion percentage of any team in the league. But, on Monday, they dominated.

They converted 11-of-18 times on third down. They exceeded expectations when the pressure built on them to convert first downs, and executed well on offense.

The team also produced successfully twice in the red zone on four attempts, surpassing their embarrassing red zone performance against the Commanders during their Week 6 contest. (They went 0-3 in the red zone against the Commanders.)

Despite an impressive, bulldozing win over the Patriots, Eberflus and the squad know there's more to come.

"Can we get better?" Eberflus asked.

"Yes sir," the team said in unison.

"You're dang right we can."

