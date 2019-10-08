Watch Matt Breida score 83-yard TD on 49ers' first play vs. Browns

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers got off to an ideal start Monday night.

After forcing a Cleveland Browns punt on the first possession of the game at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco running back Matt Breida scored on the 49ers' first play from scrimmage. Breida ran 83 yards untouched into the end zone.

THE UNDRAFTED STUD WITH THE FASTEST RUN OF THE YEAR (22.3 mph) 😤 @MattBreida pic.twitter.com/oIYpQBHN49 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 8, 2019

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast clocked Breida's top speed at 22.3 miles per hour. That was the fastest run by a ball over the last three seasons, according to NFL's NextGen Stats, and Breida's run eclipsed his rushing total from two of his three games this season.

Not to be outdone, the 49ers' defense got the ball back on the very next play. Richard Sherman intercepted Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's pass intended for Antonio Callaway, and returned it into 49ers territory.

After not intercepting a pass all of last season, the veteran corner now has two in 2019.

The 49ers couldn't take advantage of Sherman's interception and were forced to punt on the ensuing possession, but Breida scored another TD on the one that followed with 6:26 remaining in the first quarter.

He -- and the 49ers -- couldn't have asked for a better start.

