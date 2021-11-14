WATCH: Matt Bredia scores first Bills TD on opening drive vs. Jets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Buffalo Bills running back Matt Breida has opened his scoring account with the team.
Breida, the veteran running back who has been inactive in since Week 3, is playing in Week 10 against the New York Jets.
On Buffalo’s opening drive, the Bills (5-3) scored a touchdown via Breida. He beat a Jets defender to the corner of the end zone, and Breida caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to open the scoring.
The touchdown comes after the Bills have struggled early in games in recent weeks. Maybe Breida is just what the doctor ordered?
Check out the score here:
First touchdown of the season for @MattBreida!
📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/LTppq9CUOt
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 14, 2021
Other highlights:
Obada tips pass, Taron picks it
You love to see it.
📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/8peq8Lq6g9
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 14, 2021
Related
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: Game day inactives
Bills place Star Lotulelei on Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Jets game
Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA All-Star Deron Williams on Dec. 18