The golf event we've all been waiting for is nearly upon us.

Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson, Part 2 ... with a twist.

On Sunday, Tiger will team up with NFL legend Peyton Manning to take on Mickelson and six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady in The Match: Champions for Charity at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Get ready for some epic trash talk.

Tiger and Phil squared off in the first edition of The Match back on Nov. 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, with Mickelson winning on the fourth extra hole.

Now the two championship golfers will be joined by two champion quarterbacks.

[RELATED: Manning takes perfect shot at Brady]

The stakes will be high, and the side bets should be incredible.

Here's how to watch The Match: Champions for Charity on TV and streaming online:

When: Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

Stream: TNTdrama.com





How to watch The Match: Tiger vs. Phil charity golf streaming, on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area