Masters Tournament 2024: How to watch this year's major at Augusta National
The first major of the year, the Masters Tournament, takes place April 11-14 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Here's how you can watch round-by-round coverage and get highlights, interviews and analysis on "Live From the Masters."
Monday
2-5PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
Tuesday
9AM-5PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
Wednesday
9AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
3-5PM (ESPN): Par 3 Contest
6-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
Thursday
8AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
3-7:30PM (ESPN): Masters Tournament, Round 1
7:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
Friday
8AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
3-7:30PM (ESPN): Masters Tournament, Round 2
7:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
Saturday
9AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
3-7PM (CBS): Masters Tournament, Round 3
7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
Sunday
9AM-2PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
2-7PM (CBS): Masters Tournament, final round
7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters