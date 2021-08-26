Watch: Masters champion Craig Stadler aces 169-yard hole with a driver in charity event
Craig Stadler, the 1982 Masters champion, aced a 169-yard hole with a driver at a Maui Jim charity event to benefit the Children's Home of Peoria, Illinois.
You gotta love @TheMasters Champion Craig Stadler making an ACE from 169 yards with a driver during @OfficialMauiJim event for #childrenshomeofpeoria@TheWarriorsJrny @AminoVITALGolf @Titleist #countryclubofpeoria pic.twitter.com/u9YCRv6RcR
— Dan (@danboever) August 26, 2021
A punch-driver was the perfect club for the 68-year-old, as his tee shot landed a few feet beyond the cup on the green and rolled back on a perfect line for a hole-in-one.
Quarry Oaks Golf Club in Ashland, Nebraska, tweeted for confirmation that the ace was real, since the video clip cuts to the green after Stadler's drive and the shot isn't shown in its full sequence.
But Dan Boever of Dan Boever Golf Entertainment, who's running the event, confirmed that the video wasn't fabricated and the ace 100% happened. An ace at the charity event results in a prize of $1 million, but with Stadler being a professional golfer, he was exempt from receiving the extra cash.
Confirmed. Witnessed by 10 people on the tee box and spotters behind the green. All the regular players had a $1,000,000 hole-in-one shot. Obviously Craig's didn't count.
— Dan (@danboever) August 26, 2021