how to watch masters of the air online for free

In case you didn't know, 2024 is shaping up to be a brilliant year for TV. While we've already had The Tourist and Fool Me Once (and The Traitors, obviously), Masters of the Air drops on Apple+ TV in mere weeks. Here's how you can stream it for free in the UK (yes, really!)

Starring the likes of Ncuti Gatwa, Barry Keoghan, Austin Butler and Callum Turner, the TV series from Steven Speilberg and Tom Hanks is an epic retelling of a true story about the 100th Bombardment Group during WWII.

What is Masters of the Air?

Based on the book from historian Donald L. Miller, Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany, the official synopsis explains, "[The Bloody Hundredth] conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air."



The series shows "the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich… Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all."

Where can I watch Masters of the Air?

The first two episodes will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from 26th January, with each of the seven remaining episodes then dropping weekly on the streaming service. The finale airs on the 15th March.

The good news is Apple TV+ is still running their seven-day free trial to the service , so if you can wait until mid-March, you're able to binge it all in a week. Or, if you're due a new iPhone or other Apple device (or have bought one in the last three months), you'll get free Apple TV+ for the next three months. Woohoo!

Apple TV+ is £8.99 per month, and you can also use it to watch killer shows like Hijack with Idris Elba, Severence and also Black Bird.

