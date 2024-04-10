How to watch The Masters 2024: Stream on ESPN+ and Paramount+

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The history of golf is long and storied, but it doesn't get any more fabled than The Masters. The greatest tournament in golf starts tomorrow, April 11 and will end with a champion donning a green jacket on Sunday, April 14. But who's going to win it all? And how can you watch it? Keep scrolling to find the answers to those questions and everything else you need to know about The 88th Masters Tournament.

When is The Masters 2024?

The first round of The 88th Masters Tournament begins tomorrow, April 11 while the fourth and final round wraps up on Sunday, April 14.

Where is The Masters played?

As always, The Masters will be played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

How to watch The Masters 2024

Credit: The Masters

No cable? No problem. You can stream The Masters on ESPN+ and Paramount+.

ESPN+ alone costs $10.99 per month. A subscription will give you access to Masters coverage, exclusive ESPN content, and so much more. You can also opt for a yearly subscription and pay $109.99 annually for the streaming service.

If you want even more out of your subscription, you can sign up for the Disney bundle that includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu. That inclusive streaming bundle will set you back $14.99 a month and let you watch live sports, movies, hit shows, and more.

Sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle

There's also Paramount+, which has a wide variety of streaming plans that they sweeten with a one-week free trial. For example, you can watch The Masters as well as CBS News, the NFL, and thousands of episodes and movies with a Paramount+ free trial. Once that ends you’ll still have access to all that great content; you’ll just have to pay $5.99 (with ads) or $11.99 (without ads and with Showtime included) per month.

Sign up for a Paramount+ free trial

What channel is The Masters on?

If you're loyal to cable, The Masters will be on ESPN and CBS. The first two rounds will air on ESPN while the third and fourth rounds will air on CBS. The renowned Green Jacket Ceremony, or the crowning of The Masters champion, will also be on CBS on Sunday, April 14.

Here’s the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Masters 2024 tee times

The honorary drive of The Masters will happen at 7:40 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 11. Just 20 minutes later, the first official tee time will occur at 8:00 a.m. EST and groups will proceed to tee off in 12-minute intervals until 2 p.m EST.

On Friday, April 12, the second round will follow the same schedule. Following the second round, a cutoff shrinks the playing field for the last two rounds of The Masters on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

Notable tee times

Tiger Woods: Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods begins his quest for another major at 1:24 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 11 and 10:18 a.m. EST on Friday, April 12 .

Jon Rahm: The Masters' reigning champion will start play at 10:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 11 and 1:36 p.m. EST on Friday, April 12.

How much are tickets to The Masters 2024?

Original standard tickets are no longer available, so seeing The Masters in person won't be cheap. A two-day pass for the first two rounds will likely cost around $4,000, while a four-day pass for the whole tournament could set you back as much as $6,900, according to Vivid Seats.

Golfers to watch for during The Masters 2024

Because The Masters is the most prestigious tournament in golf, there will be plenty of competitors worth watching.

Tiger Woods, who is considered one of the greatest golfers of all time, will be making his 26th Masters appearance. Although he's slowed down due to injuries and age, he's still an Augusta legend and one of the most entertaining athletes in the sport.

The betting favorite this year is 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler. He's currently ranked No. 1 in the world and won multiple tournaments this season. Reigning champion Jon Rahm isn't far behind in terms of odds, however, there hasn't been a repeat Masters champion in more than 20 years.

As for the rest of the field, names like Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are all worth watching.

Related content