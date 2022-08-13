Watch Master Teague lower the BOOM at Steelers camp

We told you last week that former Ohio State running back, Master Teague had been signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week he’s starting to make a name for himself.

Recently, video surfaced from the Steelers’ training camp showing some drills in which a defender tries to stop a ball carrier in open field. While we understand this is no easy task, Teague ultimately lowers the boom and runs right over the would-be tackler.

After Teague finishes the run, several teammates are ecstatic including fellow running back, Najee Harris who sprints over to congratulate his teammate on the impressive performance. Watch as the former Buckeye makes the eye-opening run below.

The Steelers will open preseason play tonight when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Harris is nursing a foot injury so the door is wide open for some of the new guys to make an impression as they look to make the 53-man roster.

It’s never easy to tell what coaches in the NFL are looking for, but so far, judging from social media, Teague seems to be making a good impression. And we’re hoping for nothing but the best for one of the most likable players ever to wear the scarlet and gray.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire