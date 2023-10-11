Watch: Mason Taylor discusses how Jayden Daniels has progressed for LSU football
LSU football tight end Mason Taylor discusses how quarterback Jayden Daniels has improved since last season for the Tigers.
LSU football tight end Mason Taylor discusses how quarterback Jayden Daniels has improved since last season for the Tigers.
Jayden Daniels threw for three TDs and ran for another as LSU avoided an 0-2 SEC start.
There are some big games on tap for Week 6 of the college football season. Let's pick some winners.
No. 14 LSU got back on track on Saturday, and did so emphatically.
A lineup that rakes in the season's first half retains the capacity to do so again when the games matters most.
No. 10 USC is undefeated so far this season but has given up 41 points in each of its last two games.
Retton is reportedly not able to breathe on her own.
That didn't take long.
Nearly halfway into the college football season, we’re getting a clear picture of what teams are and it's clear the Bruins have a great defense.
Williamson returned to action Tuesday in a Pelicans preseason game after missing most of last season and all of the season before.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
Each team sits at 1-4 and has some enticing players it could trade. That group might include Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Prescott is one of the highest-paid, most talented and most prominent players in the NFL. He's also developing a big game problem, specifically against the San Francisco 49ers.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of pickups to consider for Week 6, including multiple rookie running backs worth your attention.
Whether it was a slide instead of a score, a late loss of yardage or some other painful collapse, Jorge Martin has the Bad Beat breakdown to close out Week 4.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
Jones doesn't want the Cowboys to "mislead ourselves" about the blowout loss to the 49ers, which seemed to indicate Dallas is still a rung below the NFC's elite.
"I think it's safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field."
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
A Monday night miracle that didn't come through, a backup QB losing yards on the team's final play — it's time for Jorge Martin to bring out the bad beats from Week 5.