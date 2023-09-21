How to watch Maryland vs Michigan State: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 4 matchup

The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) take on the Michigan State Spartans (2-1) this Saturday afternoon on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage kicks off at 3:00 PM ET with NBC Sports’ B1G College Countdown show. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Maryland vs Michigan State Big 10 Football game.

Maryland:

For the third straight season, the Maryland Terrapins are off to a 3-0 start, having won each of their 3 opening games by at least 18 points. Maryland is led by Redshirt senior Taulia Tagovailoa who has quickly become the best quarterback in Terrapins history. Tagovailoa, who is coming off a season-high 342-yard performance against Virginia last Friday, holds the Maryland record in passing touchdowns (56), passing yards (8,768), and completions (731).

The 23-year-old revealed this summer, that he turned down a $1.5 million offer to transfer to an unidentified SEC team to remain at Maryland, where he hopes to lead his team to the Big Ten Championship title.

Michigan State:

The Michigan State Spartans look to recover after last week's 41-7 loss at home against Washington. The 31-point loss was the team's first game without head coach Mel Tucker who was initially suspended without pay amid allegations that he sexually harassed a sexual assault awareness activist last year.

On Monday, Michigan State informed Tucker that it intends to terminate his contract for cause. Tucker is in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract and if he is fired for cause, the school would not have to pay him what’s remaining on his deal.

Harlon Barnett, MSU's secondary coach who is also a former Spartan's DB, is currently acting as head coach.



How to watch Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan State Spartans:

When: Sunday, September 23

Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan

Time: 3:30 PM

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

