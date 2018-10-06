How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Maryland will travel to No. 15 Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 6 for a Big Ten matchup and the Wolverines' homecoming.

Michigan fell to Notre Dame in Week 1, but has since won every game. The team (4–1) is coming off a 20–17 victory over Northwestern.

Maryland (3–1) is coming off a 42–13 win over Minnesota. The Terrapins season has been dominated by the off the field investigation into allegations of the program's toxic culture after the death of linebacker Jordan McNair in the offseason.

This is the eighth meeting between the two schools. The Wolverines hold a 6–1 advantage, and Michigan beat Maryland last season 35–10.

How to watch:

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Next three games:

Nebraska: vs. Rutgers (10/13), at Iowa (10/20), vs. Illinois (10/27)

Michigan: vs. Wisconsin (10/13), at Michigan State (10/20), vs. Penn State (11/3),