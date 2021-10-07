WATCH: What Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said about Ohio State in weekly press conference

After administering a public flogging to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Ohio State now looks forward to hosting the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon to try and continue its forward momentum.

Maryland sits at 4-1, but just got the doors blown off of its pride against Iowa last Friday night, also losing its most explosive receiver Dontay Demus to a knee injury for the year. Aside from last week though, the Terps have looked like a pretty competitive bunch and look to bounce back against OSU Saturday.

Head coach Mike Locksley met with the local media over in College Park to preview the matchup and provide a status on his team after the bad-look on Friday. Make no mistake, he knows the challenge ahead traveling to Columbus to take on a Buckeye squad that seems to be coming back to a Buckeye-like level. He had some very complimentary things to say about Ohio State and we’ve got his comments for you thanks to the YouTube channel of the Terrapin Sports Report.

Click on the below and watch and listen to Locksley talk about the talent across the board Ohio State possesses, how impressed he is with quarterback C.J. Stroud, the improvement of OSU’s defense, and more.

Ohio State and Maryland will roll the ball out on the field at Noon EDT on Saturday, with Fox Sports having the call.

