WATCH: Marvin Mims scores 99-yard touchdown on kickoff return

Jon Heath

On an otherwise forgettable day for the Denver Broncos, rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims had a memorable kick return in the fourth quarter.

Mims went 99 yards for a touchdown, marking his second score in the NFL. Here’s video of the play:

Mims’ score likely won’t be enough to change the outcome of the game. At the time of publication, Denver trails 70-20 midway through the fourth quarter.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire