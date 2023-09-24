WATCH: Marvin Mims scores 99-yard touchdown on kickoff return

On an otherwise forgettable day for the Denver Broncos, rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims had a memorable kick return in the fourth quarter.

Mims went 99 yards for a touchdown, marking his second score in the NFL. Here’s video of the play:

Marvin Mims with a huge TD to cut the lead to 43 pic.twitter.com/5DYwPCIPYx — alex (@highlightheaven) September 24, 2023

Mims’ score likely won’t be enough to change the outcome of the game. At the time of publication, Denver trails 70-20 midway through the fourth quarter.

