Watch: Marvin Jones Jr. makes ridiculous one-handed grab

Marvin Jones Jr. was out of action for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 and was questionable to play against the New York Giants, but he didn’t look hampered by an injury when he made a spectacular one-handed grab Sunday.

On the first play of a second quarter drive, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was struggling to find anybody open before he fired to Jones in a tight window. Jones went way up to pull down the pass with one hand for a 13-yard gain.

Marvin Jones still got it pic.twitter.com/qWOsDPsjeB — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) October 23, 2022

Jones, 32, made another ridiculous catch earlier in the season when he hauled in a one-hander in the back of the end zone against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The veteran receiver had 18 receptions for 208 yards through the first five games of the season. Last year, Jones was the Jaguars’ leading receiver with 73 receptions for 832 yards and four touchdowns. He’s due to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

