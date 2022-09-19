Watch: Marvin Jones gives Doug Pederson game ball for first Jaguars win

Doug Pederson has preached not getting too high or too low after wins and losses, but the Jacksonville Jaguars coach couldn’t help but be pretty excited about the team’s 24-0 win Sunday.

The demolition of the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts was a solid bounce back from a Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Jaguars improved to 1-1 and Pederson got his first win as the team’s head coach under his belt.

There were no shortage of great performances that deserved game balls, but Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones made sure to remember that Pederson deserved a ball too.

Protect Dougie P at all costs 🖤#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Ef5b9sfS8A — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 18, 2022

“It’s my first win, obviously, as the head coach here, but it’s a team win,” Pederson told reporters of receiving the game ball. “We celebrate as a team. I appreciate that, and it will definitely go on the mantle at the house, but my hats off to those guys in the locker room. They’re the ones that did it. I didn’t get hit, I didn’t have to throw any passes or run the ball, so all credit to the team.”

Pederson, 54, won a Super Bowl during a five-year tenure as the Philadelphia Eagles’ coach, compiling a 42-37-1 regular season record during his time with the team.

