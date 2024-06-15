WATCH: Marvin Harrison Jr. throws out first pitch at Diamondbacks game

It has no doubt been a whirlwind couple of months for former Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. He went through all of the NFL draft buzz, has been getting his feet wet in training camp and organized team activities after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals, and now he’s making some public rounds to get him introduced into the community in the greater Phoenix area.

One of those appearances occurred this week when he and fellow first round selection, defensive end Darius Robinson, appeared at an Arizona Diamondbacks game to throw out the first pitch — or pitches if you will.

In case you missed any of it, we’ve got video of Harrison and Robinson walking up to the mound and throwing out dueling pitches to get things going against the Los Angeles Angels, a game the Diamondbacks won 11-1.

We have a feeling this won’t be the last time Harrison gets a chance to be a guest of honor at a Diamondbacks game.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire