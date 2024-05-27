WATCH: ‘Marvin Harrison Jr: The Journey’

We were all blessed to watch Marvin Harrison Jr. in a Scarlet and Gray uniform. As of right now, he might be the best wide receiver to ever play for Ohio State. At the least, he’s on a very, very short list. His size, body control, hands, and work ethic set him aside from everyone else and led to him winning the Biletnikoff Award as college football’s best receiver in 2024.

We know that son of an NFL Hall of Famer from what he did on the football field, but it’s always insightful to get a peek at who the person is off of the field and we thanks to “Marvin Harrison Jr: The Journey” shared and pinned to the Ohio State Football X (formerly Twitter) page, we all can get a little bit of substance to what makes him tick and where he came from.

If you haven’t seen it, it’s definitely worth a watch. The production is just about 12 minutes long but it flies by. Check out the behind the scenes look below.

Yes, we were spoiled, and yes there is still an abundance of wide receiver talent on this Ohio State roster. None of them will quite be like “Marvelous Marv,” however. We can’t wait to see what he does at the next level with the Arizona Cardinals.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire