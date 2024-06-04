WATCH: Martin Emerson Jr. nails putt and teammates go crazy at Browns golf event

On Monday, the Cleveland Browns held their 24th annual golf tournament, with several players in attendance. Third-year rising star cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. had what might have been the shot of the day when he drained a long putt.

As soon as the put landed in the hole, teammates, including Jordan Hicks, went crazy celebrating the impressive shot. It’s always fun to see videos like this, which highlight how close this team has become and how they genuinely seem to enjoy being around each other.

It’s been an interesting offseason for Emerson, who is starting to get the buzz and credit he deserves for his play on the field. Some are still doubting him, but the national media is finally realizing what Browns fans and media have known for a while about the young star.

Browns OTA practices continue this week as training camp and the 2024 season begin to get close.

