Watch Martin Brundle’s heartwarming grid walk interview with racing pioneer ‘Motorcycle Mary’

Martin Brundle has a heartwarming interview with Mary McGee, the first woman to compete in motorcycle road racing and motocross events in the US, at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, 9 June.

The Sky Sports F1 broadcaster spotted the American racing pioneer during his pre-race grid walk.

Stopping to speak to the 87-year-old, Brundle quipped: “Obviously I won’t ask you how old you are.”

McGee went on to tell Brundle an F1 anecdote, saying: “I love Formula 1 racing. I was at Riverside [US Grand Prix venue] many years ago for the first Formula 1 race, met Jimmy Clark [two-time F1 world champion] for god sake!”