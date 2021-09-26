Watch: Marquez Callaway catches his first NFL touchdown pass

It’s taken some time for the Marquez Callaway hype train to rebuild its momentum, but scoring his first touchdown in the NFL should do a lot to help his confidence. The second-year New Orleans Saints wide receiver was the beneficiary of one of the wilder red-zone pass attempts you’ll see.

Jameis Winston flung the ball into the air with a New England Patriots defender wrapped around his legs, putting enough air under it to send every Saints fan watching to their feet in concern. But he may have seen the New England holding foul across the field and knew it was a free play, which helps lessen the risk, though it’s still the kind of throw he’s been working to avoid.

Callaway went into halftime with 3 receptions for 31 receiving yards, beating the numbers he posted through the season’s first two games (3 catches for 22 yards). Let’s hope this is the spark he needed to regain his preseason form.