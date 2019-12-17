Watch Markieff Morris throw Davis Bertans to the floor like a rag doll (VIDEO)

Markieff Morris has moments like this — he’s a tough, physical player, that’s part of his game and reputation. It’s why fans liked him when he spent three seasons in a Wizards’ uniform.

However, Morris can sometimes cross the line. For example, throwing Davis Bertans to the ground while trying to get rebounding positioning Monday night.

Why you gotta do that to Bertans @Keefmorris?? pic.twitter.com/n3OqECTHt3 — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) December 17, 2019

Bertans popped up, was held back by teammate Tony Brown from doing anything stupid, but had a few NSFW words for Morris.

Oh my god DAVIS BERTANS TO MARKIEFF MORRIS: “You’re a *****.” The Latvian Laser legend grows. pic.twitter.com/FmXKG6xUU6 — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) December 17, 2019





The referees went to the video to review and gave Morris a Flagrant 1 — two free throws and Washington got the ball out.

That mattered, it was a close game at the time, midway through the fourth quarter, and Detroit had the momentum. Until that play. After that mark, Washington took control of the game and went on to win handily 133-119.

Morris helped change the momentum of that game. He had moments like that as a Wizard, too