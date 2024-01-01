WATCH: Mark Ingram remembers the Rose Bowl in pre-game hype video

In just a few hours, No. 4 Alabama will take on No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl. It’s not very often that Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide enter a contest as an underdog, but that is exactly where Alabama finds itself entering the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup.

In case anyone needed an extra boost of emotion leading up to the epic matchup in Pasadena, the official Alabama football X account, formerly Twitter, released a hype video with former Crimson Tide star Mark Ingram narrating.

Take a look as the former Heisman Trophy winner will give you all the feels ahead of the 4 p.m. CT kickoff.

