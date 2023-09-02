WATCH: Mark Ingram receives special message in debut on ‘Big Noon Kickoff’

As the first Heisman Trophy winner in program history, Mark Ingram has become one of the most beloved former Alabama football players.

Ingram recently hung up his cleats but did not move completely away from the game of football. The former national champion joined FOX as a college football analyst on their flagship show “Big Noon Kickoff”.

On Saturday, during his debut on the show, Ingram was surprised with a message of congratulations from a very special person, Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Ingram played for Saban from 2008-10 and was an integral part of Coach Saban’s early success and helped build the Alabama program into what it is today.

Big Noon Kickoff had a surprise for new analyst Mark Ingram… his former head coach, Nick Saban! pic.twitter.com/44r1AWPmWh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 2, 2023

Congratulations to Mark on his new career and best wishes for continued success!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire