WATCH: Mark Ingram hypes DeVonta Smith ahead of Super Bowl LVII

This Sunday afternoon all eyes will be on the Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs to see which team can earn the title of world champs.

A handful of former Alabama football stars will be taking the field for the Eagles, all of which are looking to win their first career Super Bowl.

One such player is former star Crimson Tide wide receiver, DeVonta Smith. And in case he wasn’t excited enough for the big game, another former Alabama star is doing his best to hype the talented wideout.

Former Tide running back Mark Ingram joined NFL Total Access and put the world on notice of the one and only “Slip Reaper”.

Ingram and Smith are forever linked in Alabama football history as Heisman Trophy winners and Ingram did his best to show support for his fellow Crimson Tide legend.

Take a look at what Ingram had to say!

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continuous coverage of all the former Alabama football stars now shining in the NFL.

