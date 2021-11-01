WATCH: Mark Dantonio watches Michigan State football celebration following win over Michigan
In case you missed it, there was a beautiful little moment after Michigan State football’s win over Michigan on Saturday as Mark Dantonio watched his former team celebrate their huge win at Spartan Stadium.
Dantonio looked every bit like a proud father watching his old squad.
Check it out below:
Former @MSU_Football head coach Mark Dantonio watching an insane celebration underway at Spartan Stadium pic.twitter.com/tOapv8ho0B
— Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) October 30, 2021
