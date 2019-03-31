Watch Mark Canha unleash epic bat flip after monster home run vs. Angels originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Mark Canha has some sneaky swagger in him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And the A's center fielder wasn't afraid to show it Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, even if it was the fourth inning of Game 5 of the 2019 season.

Canha destroyed a Felix Pena pitch. He knew he clobbered it, walked out of the batter's box and tossed his bat high in the air.

HOLY BAT FLIP pic.twitter.com/mR0T29eSQB — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) March 31, 2019

[RELATED: Why Canha's versatility is key for A's]

The monster home run was Canha's first of the season. If he pimps every homer with that kind of bat flip, he's going to be fun to watch this year.