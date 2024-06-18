Watch: Mariachi band performs cover of Creed's 'Higher' at Rangers vs. Mets game

The Rangers aren't doing so hot right now. They're currently third in the American League West division with a record of 33-39 behind the Mariners and the Astros.

Despite the vibes not being at peak capacity, there's still one thing that can bring up the joy and fond memories of the 2023 season that culminated in a World Series win — Creed.

What's even better than Creed playing "Higher" in Globe Life Field? A mariachi band inside the stadium covering the song.

Watch mariachi band's performance of "Higher" by Creed

The streaming feed of the Mets game just cut to a mariachi band playing “Higher” by Creed during the commercial.



The vibes are wild right now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/20F6Ziu2sU — Just Mets (@just_mets) June 18, 2024

As the 2023 Rangers conquered the MLB Postseason, they decided to adopt Creed as their theme song. The clubhouse started singing their songs one day, and it carried over to the point that the band themselves showed up to one of their games.

After defeating the Diamondbacks to win it all, Texas was caught singing along to "Higher" in the clubhouse. While 2024 Rangers fans aren't brimming with hope, Creed will continue to remind them that they're still the defending champions.

Texas' home field will continue to have Mariachi Mondays throughout the season. The band plays in the pre-game and in-between select innings for those looking to catch their performance live.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Watch: Mariachi band covers Creed's 'Higher' at Rangers-Mets game