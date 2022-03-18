Watch: S Marcus Williams, OT Morgan Moses arrive in Baltimore

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
In this article:
The Baltimore Ravens made two big free agency splashes with the signings of safety Marcus Williams and offensive tackle Morgan Moses. The pair will help Baltimore get back to where they want to be as a team after a disappointing 8-9 finish in 2021, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

On Thursday, Williams and Moses arrived at the Ravens’ facility for their first taste of the organization. The team posted multiple videos on social media of the pair meeting coaches and executives, signing contracts and more. For Williams, he met Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta, as well as signed his five-year, $70 million contract.

