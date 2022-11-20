Watch: Marcus Mariota rushing TD gives Falcons 24-17 lead

MM wasn't letting anyone stop him 📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/aVgj4FbwrK — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022

The Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears are in the midst of an exciting, back-and-forth battle. The Bears led 17-7, then the Falcons went on a 17-0 run to take a 24-17 lead in the third quarter.

Marcus Mariota got the team in the end zone on a 10-yard scramble. It was the Falcons QB’s second touchdown of the day. Atlanta holds a 24-17 lead as the fourth quarter kicks off.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire