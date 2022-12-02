WATCH: Marcus Jones blow past Bills defense for receiving touchdown

The New England Patriots needed to answer with a score against the Buffalo Bills after Buffalo took an early 3-0 lead. They did so in a big way with cornerback Marcus Jones answering the call.

Jones caught a short pass and blew past defenders 48 yards to the end zone for his first offensive touchdown in his first professional offensive snap.

For quarterback Mac Jones, that was his seventh touchdown pass of the season and his third touchdown pass in the last two games. Mac looked confident in his read to Marcus and made the play to give the Patriots momentum at home.

In what is going to be a divisional slugfest, the electricity brought by the connection between the two Jones’ will surely be a highlight.

List

Patriots vs Bills 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire