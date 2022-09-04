WATCH: What Marcus Freeman said about Ohio State after the game

Cheer up Ohio State fans. There’s more than one way to win football games, and the Buckeyes showed some toughness in beating a top-five Notre Dame squad that came to play. It was a better effort up front than what we saw at times last season on defense, and that’s something to hang your hat on.

And while the offense sputtered a bit, there were some nice things we saw from the offensive line as well as the depth of the team as it pulled up its big boy pants and gritted out a very quality win.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman met with the media afterward and shared his thoughts on what he saw on the field. He complimented the Buckeyes but wanted to see more from his team when it comes to finishing the game.

We’ve got the high points of what Freeman said about Ohio State and his squad thanks to the YouTube channel of Irish Illustrated. Click below and listen.

Ohio State now sits at 1-0 on the year after putting a pretty good feather in its cap. The Buckeyes will now prep for this Saturday when it hosts Arkansas State.

Five things we learned from Ohio State's victory over Notre Dame

