Watch: Marcus Freeman instructs players to ‘challenge everything’

Even though Notre Dame blew out Boston College, 44-0, on senior day, Marcus Freeman still isn’t satisfied. Or maybe he is satisfied, but he’s not letting his players know that. Instead, he’s doing his best to keep his players motivated ahead of the regular-season finale at USC. Here is some of what he had to say in the locker room at Notre Dame Stadium after the victory:

A national championship in Freeman’s first season isn’t happening, That’s been accepted as fact for some time now. But that’s no reason for the Irish to let up, and this is the time for Freeman to live up to his reputation as a player’s coach. He’s been able to reach this group, and that group should respond accordingly.

The Irish haven’t lost to the Trojans in some time, and Freeman will do everything in his power to ensure that continues. It should be an interesting week.

