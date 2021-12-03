Watch: Marcus Freeman’s first message as Notre Dame head coach

Marcus Freeman is officially Notre Dame’s head football coach as of Friday morning. The University offered a press release and has a press conference scheduled for Monday.

The current football team was surprised on Friday morning when a team workout was called for and they were introduced to their recently promoted defensive coordinator and new head coach.

That new head coach has since addressed the Notre Dame football team for the first time as head coach and he isn’t worried about the future but is instead focused on finishing the 2021 mission at hand. Check out the video below:

