Watch: Marcus Freeman, Blake Fisher, Joe Alt ride New York carousel

Much has been made about the Notre Dame football team’s excursion to New York City. Of course, it being the summer, this is the perfect time to get out and explore all the Big Apple has to offer. That includes riding a carousel, which Marcus Freeman, Blake Fisher and joe alt did while a few others watched. Luckily, the Irish put out a video of the experience for the rest of us to see:

In between media appearances did we have some fun? Yes, yes we did 🎠#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/hYETzNTLiH — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 16, 2023

It’s rather interesting to see that while they all clearly are having fun, they’re a little freaked out by some aspects of the ride. Why would offensive linemen in particular be afraid of this when they have to protect their quarterback and running backs against fellow 300-pound men every Saturday? Basically, they’re doing a job nobody else would dare to do, and this is what causes them tension? The human experience really is something to behold.

