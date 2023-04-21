Watch: Marcus Freeman to give away Hype Shirt at The Shirt reveal

The Shirt has become as iconic for Notre Dame football as the “Play Like a Champion Today” sign. The 2023 edition of The Shirt will be unveiled the day before the annual Blue-Gold Game. But that won’t be the only shirt that will be made available. Marcus Freeman has a Hype Shirt with Friday’s date on it, and he wants to give it away to the student who shows the most school spirit:

The Shirt will drop tomorrow at 6 pm! Join me at the Library Lawn for the official unveiling—I’ll be giving out my Hype Shirt to the most hype Notre Dame student in attendance! pic.twitter.com/JcoTHUlZhA — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) April 20, 2023

So if you’re a Notre Dame student who happens to be reading this, get to the Library Lawn at the moment of truth and do everything you can to win this shirt being offered by the head coach himself. Irish fans are among the most loyal in college football, and you’re going to have the chance to prove it at this event. If nothing else, it will be a story you can tell your children and grandchildren, and this Hype Shirt hopefully will end up in a place of honor.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire