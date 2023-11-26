Watch: Marcus Freeman and Audric Estime seem to feud before halftime
It wasn’t the prettiest of first halves for Notre Dame at Stanford on Saturday night but as the second quarter clock struck 0:00 the Irish held a 28-16 lead. Frustrations over three first half turnovers from Notre Dame though appeared to boil over a bit just before intermission.
Leading 27-16, moments after Gi’Bran Payne extended Notre Dame’s lead with a short touchdown run, cameras caught an exchange between Audric Estime and Marcus Freeman on the sideline. What they are discussing in a rather intense way isn’t certainly known but the optics clearly aren’t great.
Estime had a monster first half, pacing Notre Dame with 140 rushing yards and two scores on 14 carries. Was he upset he didn’t get a chance at another?
Check out the video below:
Is Freeman heated at Estime??? pic.twitter.com/Fn3uEawskY
— Tim Murray (@1TimMurray) November 26, 2023
We’re certain Freeman will be asked about this following the game so stay tuned for what he has to say.