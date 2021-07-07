WATCH: Marcus Bingham volunteering at Xavier Tillman’s basketball camp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

If I know one thing about Michigan State basketball, it’s that Spartans will always give back to the community. That was seen this week when MSU big man Marcus Bingham Jr. was volunteering at Xavier Tillman’s camp this week and made a big impression on the campers.

Watch it below:

Articles

Mel Tucker releases statement on Thomas Wilcher hiring

Michigan State football officially announces the hiring of Cass Tech's Thomas Wilcher

Michigan State football chief of staff Geoff Martzen resigns

Recommended Stories