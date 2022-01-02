WATCH: Marcell Harris comes up with huge interception for 49ers

Kyle Madson
The 49ers needed a takeaway and got one from linebacker Marcell Harris. Harris on a third-and-3 stepped in front of a Texans receiver for his first interception of the season.

He actually fumbled on the return and Houston recovered, but the officials ruled his forward progress was stopped. It was a fortunate call for San Francisco. They took advantage with a touchdown on the ensuing possession.

