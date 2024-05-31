WATCH: The many ways TBDBITL has trolled Michigan through the years

If you’re an Ohio State fan, the only thing almost as good as Ohio State winning on the football field is Michigan losing. Coming in as a close equivalent to that is taking any opportunity to troll the Wolverines and that’s just what the OSU marching band has done over the years with some of its halftime routines.

Affectionately known as TBDBITL, the OSU band is world renowned for its high-level, choreographed, cutting edge routines. If some of those moments happen to lay the wood to Michigan, well — so be it.

Recently, X account, “Historic Vids” shared a cut up of some of the best moments of the OSU band sticking it to Michigan and we thought you would enjoy the creativity, all in good fun of course. Take a journey with us through some of the moments of TBDBITL throwing some shade on the colors Maize and Blue.

Ohio State's marching band always finds a creative way to trash Michigan. pic.twitter.com/4BP4OkrUkJ — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 15, 2024

We know you love it, but what’s your favorite? Is there one missing that you remember? Feel free to let us know.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire