WATCH: ManningCast had plenty of funny moments in Week 13

Peyton and Eli Manning were back on ESPN2 for another alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” in Week 13. The brothers were on call for a unique game that saw the New England Patriots pass just three times in their 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The “ManningCast” featured several funny moments as usual — from Aqib Talib recalling Peyton’s first celebration, to Peyton talking about getting denied an interview with Mac Jones, to Joe Buck bringing up Peyton getting destroyed by the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl and plenty more.

Check it all out in the above video, courtesy of the NFL. If the video doesn’t play here, you can watch it on YouTube.

Peyton and Eli were also featured in a funny new Caesars TV commercial, and they will return for two more “Monday Night Football” broadcasts later this season.

