How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Manchester United are looking to dent Liverpool’s Premier League title charge later today.

The Reds are in the driving seat ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of the season but this is surely their toughest test left.

While they will be strong favourites, the chaotic nature of Ten Hag’s United make them difficult to predict.

It was only last month they edged their eternal rivals in an FA Cup classic and United would surely love to stop Liverpool in their tracks for the title.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 2pm BST ahead of a 3.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!