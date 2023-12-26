How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

The Sir Jim Ratcliffe era begins at Manchester United tonight when Aston Villa are the Boxing Day visitors.

This evening's late kick-off should see Old Trafford rocking now the Oldham-born billionaire has completed his minority purchase of the club, assuming control of all footballing matters in the process.

That is exactly where Erik ten Hag's side have been struggling however, stuck in eighth place in the Premier League and well off the top four.

No such problems persist at Villa, however, with Unai Emery guiding his high-flying team to within touching distance of the summit.

Their superb home winning run came to an end against Sheffield United last time out and a victory here will send Villa back on the title trail as the second half of the campaign beckons.

Where to watch Man United vs Aston Villa

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, with kick-off at 8pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Prime Video website or app.

Live blog: Follow all the action today with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.