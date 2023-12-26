Watch: Leon Bailey and Aston Villa target Man Utd’s Andre Onana with distraction tactics

Aston Villa left Manchester United reeling in the first half of their Boxing Day Premier League clash with two set-piece goals that left goalkeeper Andrea Onana completely flummoxed.

Villa’s set-piece expert Austin MacPhee has long had a reputation for innovative thinking and the players pulled off two masterpieces at Old Trafford, leaving the home crowd, who had come to celebrate the dawn of the new Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, left in stunned silence.

The first surprise came after 22 minutes from a free kick out wide, level with the edge of the United penalty area. As Erik ten Hag’s players prepared to defend John McGinn’s cross, Leon Bailey took up position on the goalline behind Onana and appeared to be talking to the Cameroon international, sowing the seed of confusion.

As the ball swung in from McGinn, Bailey sprinted away from Onana, Jacob Ramsey made a decoy run towards the six-yard box and the already-distracted keeper allowed the ball to sail past him and into the net.

The United players complained bitterly to referee Craig Pawson and despite a check by the video assistant referee, the goal was allowed to stand.

Still reeling from that shock, United were caught flat-footed five minutes later from a corner delivered by McGinn. This time Leander Dendoncker positioned himself next to Onana but peeled away as the inswinging cross came in. An unmarked Clement Lenglet ran towards the far post and headed the ball back into the six-yard box where Dendocker was left alone to flick the ball in.

Two-nil to Villa and 2-0 to former midfielder MacPhee, who joined Villa in 2021. He also assists the Scotland national team and was almost driven out of Villa after a huge falling out with Steven Gerrard, who doubted the efficacy of the 44-year-old’s methods.

They certainly paid off for Villa.