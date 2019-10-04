Manchester United star Daniel James dwarfed by his own mascot

Daniel James (Credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Daniel James met his match before a ball was even kicked in his side’s 0-0 draw with AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

The Welsh winger looked a little lost behind a mascot that appeared as tall, if not taller than he was, as the teams lined up ahead of kick-off. Unfortunately for James, the tallest mascot that night ended up at the end of the line, exactly where the winger, much to amusement of the United supporters.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They really gave 5'6" Daniel James the tallest mascot ☠️ pic.twitter.com/4FUFw45Dsc — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 3, 2019

It wouldn’t have been an issue had he been in front of 6ft 4in Nemanja Matic, rather than 5ft 6in James. What’s worse, James’ forgettable performance – like a number of his teammates – only drew more more comparisons.

One fan tweeted that he should be substituted off for the mascot, while another was convinced the whole thing was a set up for a stag do or even from AZ Alkmaar themselves.

Na Who give Daniel James this mascot? 😅 pic.twitter.com/5tE7taCHus — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) October 4, 2019

Featured from our writers