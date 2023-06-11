Watch: Man gets out of car to chase bear in Yellowstone; gets vilified

A man who got out of his vehicle to yell at and chase a bear in or close to Yellowstone National Park is being sought by authorities, and if he’s caught, he could face six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

“We are aware of this egregious incident, and it is under investigation,” Yellowstone National Park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin told the Cowboy State Daily. “We are not confident that the incident occurred in Yellowstone National Park.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Video of the man was posted online by Tourons of Yellowstone (the owner of the site admitting he/she was unable to verify the exact location) and shared by Cowboy State Daily.

YouTube commenters did not hold back in their criticism of the man whose actions were reckless, no matter where it occurred.

Among the reactions:

“I wish the bear would have said ‘come here honey.'” “The video would have been a lot more entertaining if the bear came after him.” “Proving yet again that Americans do not deserve what’s left of this country’s natural environment.” “He’s going to jail or fined pretty good.” “I hope they find out who he is and locks him up plus a fine. Bear should have ran after him.”

Advertisement

Also on FTW Outdoors: Meeting between Yellowstone grizzlies has unexpected outcome (video)

“Darwin Award incoming.” “Not sure what the answer to this level of stupidity is but it lies with parenting at the root level.” “Dumb way to die. So many dumb ways to die.” “Is it bad of me in hoping the bear would turn around, chase and maul him?” “Later that week the same Bear posted this video on his YouTube channel titled…’Terrifying encounter with rabid human.’” “Hopefully someone who knows him and sees this vid will turn him in.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, the same “touron” was seen harassing another black bear, as posted on the Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone)

In this video, the bear wasn’t as intimidated as the other. This one made a false charge, sending the idiot back to his vehicle.

“Can’t wait to see the final video,” one commenter on Instagram wrote.

Story originally appeared on For The Win