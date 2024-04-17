How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

Man City continue their bid for a ‘double treble’ as they host Real Madrid in the Champions League tonight.

It was a superb first leg between the two European heavyweights, finishing 3-3 in Madrid, and the two sides do it all over again at the Etihad for a place in the semi-finals.

Pep Guardiola’s side come into this match on a high, having taken control of the Premier League title race. Their victory over Luton was followed by both Liverpool and Arsenal falling to defeats, leaving City two points clear at the top with six matches to go.

Real are the underdogs heading to Manchester and were blown away 4-0 at the Etihad in the semi-finals a year ago, but have lost just twice in all competitions this season.

Where to watch Man City vs Real Madrid

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app or website.

