How to watch Man City vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream today

Manchester City host Arsenal today in a potentially pivotal Premier League title match-up.

Third place welcomes first to the Etihad Stadium shortly after second-place Liverpool face Brighton at Anfield.

It means the pendulum could swing drastically one way or the other in the title race, particularly towards Arsenal if they can end a nine-year wait to win on City soil.

Pep Guardiola’s men last lost in December though, so even the Gunners’ eight-game league winning run does not make them favourites for this game.

However, Mikel Arteta got the better of his former mentor in a 1-0 win at the Emirates earlier this campaign as well as at the Community Shield.

Where to watch Man City vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage beginning after Liverpool’s game with Brighton. Kick-off is set for 4.30pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our reporter Simon Collings at the ground.